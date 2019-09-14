One dead, four people in hospital after shooting in Mississauga
Police tape is shown in this file photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 7:21PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 14, 2019 7:47PM EDT
One person is dead and four people are in hospital after a shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Emergency crews were called in the area of Morning Star and Goreway drives just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Peel paramedics say they have taken four people to hospital.
One woman was sent to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, was also taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Another man was rushed to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police say there are multiple suspects but no descriptions have been released
.