

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One person has been pronounced dead and four others – including two children – have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in the Wilson Heights area.

It happened on Wilson Avenue, west of Bathurst Street, at around 11 p.m. Toronto police said two vehicles collided head-on.

Firefighters were called to the scene to extract at least one person from a vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two adults and two kids were taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Wilson Avenue has been shut down in both directions between Laurentia Crescent and Highway 401 as police investigate the deadly collision.