One dead, another injured in high-speed collision in Etobicoke

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Nottingham Drive just after 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say one of the vehicles smashed into a tree and the second vehicle rolled over.

An occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a third person has been taken into custody and is charged with dangerous operation causing death.

Police could not confirm which vehicle either of the victims or the accused was in, however one of the vehicles involved was a black pickup truck, which could be seen this morning with its hood jammed up and significant front-end damage.

The second vehicle, which police say may have rolled over multiple times, ended up in the backyard of a residence on Nottingham Drive. Debris from the vehicle could be seen strewn across Dundas Street West.

“At this time, the information received is that the vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed coming Eastbound on Dundas Street West, and just by looking at tire tracks, they might have spun out and the vehicles may have collided,” said Toronto Police Service Duty Inspector Ryan Forde at the scene this morning.

“Because this is a residential area, we are appealing for anyone that has any dashcam or home security footage to give information to traffic services. The phone number there is 416 808 1900.”

Dundas Street West is currently closed between Old Oak Drive and Briarly Lane while police continue to investigate. Forde told CP24 at around 7:30 a.m. that the area would likely remain closed for at least the next few hours.