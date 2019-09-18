One dead, another in critical condition after multi-vehicle collision in Markham
York Regional Police said one person is dead and another remains in critical condition after collision in Markham. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 9:22PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 9:38PM EDT
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle collision in Markham.
Emergency crews were called just after 4 p.m. in the area of Ninth Line and Highway 7 for reports of a collision.
York Regional Police said five vehicles were involved.
Two drivers from two separate vehicles were both taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Police said one of the drivers has died while the other remains in critical condition.
Several others sustained minor injuries.
Investigators have closed the intersection for investigation.