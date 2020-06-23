Advertisement
Toronto News | Weather & Traffic | CTV News Toronto
One dead, another critically hurt after car, dump truck collide near Newmarket
An Ornge air ambulance comes in for landing at Kingston General Hospital carrying a patient, Kingston, Ont., Sept. 14, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
TORONTO -- One person is dead and another was critically hurt when a dump truck and a car collided on Highway 9 west of Newmarket on Tuesday afternoon, York Regional Police say.
Police said they were called to Highway 9 and Jane Street at about 2:21 p.m. for a report of a serious collision involving a car and a dump truck.
They arrived to find one person deceased in the car, and another person with life-threatening injuries.
The critically injured person was evacuated to a trauma centre via Ornge air ambulance.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
All motorists have been asked to avoid the area.