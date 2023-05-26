One dead after stabbing in Toronto's west end: police

Police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Drive, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing inside a building. Police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Drive, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing inside a building.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton