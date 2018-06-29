One dead after Hwy. 401 crash involving 4 tractor trailers in Trenton, Ont.
File photo of an Ontario Provincial Police officer. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 9:56AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 29, 2018 11:17AM EDT
TRENTON, Ont. -- Provincial police say one person is dead after a crash involving four tractor trailers on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
Police say officers responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle collision in Trenton, Ont., on the eastbound lanes of the highway just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.
They say another driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.
Police say eastbound lanes remained closed into the Friday morning commute.