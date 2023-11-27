TORONTO
Toronto

    • One dead after fatal fire at Toronto shelter hotel

    A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24) A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24)

    One person is dead following a two-alarm fire at one of the city’s shelter hotels, paramedics confirm.

    The fire broke out at the Toronto Plaza Hotel, located near Wilson Avenue and Highway 400, on Monday morning.

    Smoke was visible when crews arrived on scene and a fire was discovered on the fourth floor. Toronto Fire told CP24 that one person was removed from the fourth floor and other occupants of the building sheltered in place.

    Paramedics confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another is being assessed for smoke inhalation.

    No other injuries have been reported.

    Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg is expected to provide an update later this morning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News