

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The OPP says one person is dead and another person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital in serious condition after a crash on Highway 89 west of Cookstown, Ont.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said emergency crews were called to a stretch of the highway between Eighth and Ninth Line at about 7 p.m. for a report of a two car collision.

They arrived to find one person without vital signs who was later pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was airlifted via Ornge Air Ambulance to a hospital trauma centre in Toronto.

Leon said traffic investigators are at the scene.

Highway 89 is closed between Sideroads 15 and 20.

The highway will be closed for sometime to allow for cleanup and an investigation.