One dead after being shot while travelling in vehicle in Rexdale

One man is dead after police say that he was shot at while travelling in a vehicle in Rexdale on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that an occupant, or occupants, of a vehicle opened fire on another vehicle in the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area at around 12:45 p.m.

One victim was located with gunshot wounds and subsequently pronounced dead on scene.

Police say that the suspect or suspects were seen fleeing the scene westbound along Finch Avenue in a black two-door car.

No further description has been provided.