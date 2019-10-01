

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





The first day of October is bringing summer weather back to the GTA area, but it won't last very long.

“We will go from a July-like day to a frost advisory tomorrow night for the north of the GTA,” CTV News Toronto’s weather specialist Anwar Knight said on Tuesday. “It’s a one-day summer fling.”

A mix of sun and cloud and a high of 29 C are expected for today, and there’s a 30 per cent chance of showers later in the afternoon, and also a risk of thunderstorms.

“It will be one of the muggiest October days on record,” Knight said.

Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms are also expected tonight.

The rest of the week will return back to seasonally cool weather as the temperatures plummet.

“Enjoy the afternoon today before you have to take your fall wardrobe out again,” Knight said.