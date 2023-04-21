On the campaign trail: What happened Friday in Toronto's mayoral race
A parking levee to pay for environmental goals and a freeze on taxes and fees were a couple of the ideas floated by Toronto mayoral candidates Friday. Here’s what they said:
MATLOW WOULD IMPOSE A CORPORATE PARKING LEVEE TO PAY FOR ENVIRONMENTAL GOALS
Josh Matlow says the city’s environmental goals need regular funding in order to materialize and to do so, he’d implement a corporate parking lot levy.
Speaking with reporters Friday, Matlow said the city’s TransformTO Net Zero Strategy, which is aimed at reducing green-house gas emissions by 2040, is a good plan but requires funding.
“Rather than letting this deeply important, action-oriented strategy sit on the shelf, I will invest $200-million to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions caused by how we build, move and consume so that we can move forward towards achieving our promised goals,” he said.
He said the $200 million that could be raised from the levee is a “conservative” estimate and said the money would go toward things like making sure new buildings are energy efficient and that older ones get retrofitted to be more energy-efficient; electrifying the city’s vehicle fleet; and expanding ridership while lowering costs on the TTC.
He said he would exempt grocery stores, public institutions, small neighbourhood strip malls, electric vehicle charging spots, spaces for expectant mothers, those with mobility challenges and others.
Instead the levee would target large corporations who have “oceans” of parking lot space spread out across the city, he said.
The mayoral candidate acknowledged that past staff reports about the idea have not been “enthusiastic” but said he would work with staff to make sure the idea could be implemented in a “realistic” way.
Pegging a funding proposal to an environmental goal won Matlow high praise from former mayor David Miller, who called it “clear, simple, realistic and effective” and the sort of thing that’s “been missing from the City the past decade or so.”
He also won points with DC fans by working in a Superman reference to his announcement, saying he hears from “too many people who act like a bunch of Kryptonians who believe that nothing's gonna happen,” in a reference to Superman’s doomed homeworld. “I mean, the reality is, we're not just facing an inevitable climate crisis. We're experiencing it now.”
The city has been looking for new funding methods to fill a $1 billion hole in its budget and a parking levee has been one of the ideas that’s been floated before.
A staff report prepared in 2016 estimated that if the city were to charge operators a levy of $1 per day, per parking space it could result in $300 million in annual revenue. Staff, however, said at the time that the tax “disproportionately affects large malls” and would only bring in about $44 million annually if applied exclusively to paid parking lots.
PERRUZZA WANTS TO TALK AFFORDABILITY
Anthony Perruzza
Speaking of budgets, they’re on Anthony Perruzza’s mind as well. Matlow’s council colleague and fellow mayoral candidate said Friday he’s kicking off a 25-ward “affordability tour” to speak with residents across Toronto about the cost of living.
“I want to get into the every corner of the city and talk to Torontonians about how life is for them, how things are going, how they're managing to pay their bills,” Perruzza said outside city hall. “I'm going to go out into the suburbs because I also believe that this campaign needs a suburban voice and I'm going to try to bring that suburban voice to the campaign.”
He said he doesn’t want to raise to raise property taxes, fees or fares for the next three years if elected and pointed out that even after raising property taxes over the past two years, the city is nowhere close to filling the whole in its budget.
He said the city needs a “better deal” with the province in order to fix its finances rather than looking to citizens.
“We currently pay $2.2 billion of property tax monies that we send to Ontario, to the provincial government. There is no reason for that during these tough times, and that money needs to stay here in Toronto and be spent here on services for Torontonians,” Perruzza said.
Asked how he feels about competing in a race that now has 50 candidates, some with more name recognition than him, he said it’s “still early days” in the campaign and added “Just watch Perruzza go!”
He said he wants to talk to city residents on the streets and in their homes, though he mainly ran into tourists when he kicked off the effort at Nathan Phillips Square.
BRADFORD VOWS CRACKDOWN ON STAFF PERFORMANCE
Meanwhile Brad Bradford took aim at the civil service and said services have not improved in proportion to staff growth.
He said if elected, he would send mandate letters outlining expectations to every division, department and agency head within first 30 days.
“The biggest deficit at City Hall is not the budget. It's a lack of leadership and accountability,” Bradford said.
He said there are too many staff at the city who are “mailing it in” and vowed to crack down on department heads who don’t deliver.
“There are fantastic, dedicated public servants who worked very hard to deliver results,” Bradford said. “But like every organization, there are way too many who benefit from the status quo, who are counting down the days to retirement and mailing it in. No one's holding them accountable. And that's going to come to an end.”
Under the new “strong mayor” powers granted to Toronto by the province, the mayor is able to hire and fire department heads at will.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
Hassan Diab's supporters urge Canada to rebuff extradition after guilty verdict
Supporters of Hassan Diab are calling on Canada to refuse any new extradition request from France after a court found the Ottawa sociology professor guilty of a 1980 bombing.
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
'Very difficult situation:' Canadians in Khartoum take shelter amid violence
Amid violence in Sudan, Khartoum's airport is inaccessible and Canada's foreign affairs minister said Thursday that there are currently no means of evacuating Canadians from the country.
'Lower that baby's voice!': Watch passenger's midair tantrum over infant crying
An angry plane passenger was caught on camera throwing a tantrum of his own over a crying infant aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Florida.
New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
Volkswagen's massive new electric-vehicle battery plant, being built in southwestern Ontario, could eventually grow to be the automaker's biggest gigafactory in the world, the CEO of the company's battery arm said Friday.
'Here to stay': Why this infectious disease expert remains wary of COVID-19
While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, one infectious disease expert explains why he’s not letting his guard down and doesn’t think other Canadians should either.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street
Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.
-
Montreal's REM nearly ready to take commuters aboard
After months of controversy, labour shortages, and delays, Montreal's light-rail train line, the REM, is nearly ready to take commuters aboard. Journalists got a sneak peek Friday into the Brossard station on the South Shore as it is preparing to open its doors.
-
Coroner says Montreal police used unnecessary force, lacked training in man's death
A coroner's report into the 2017 death of a man killed by Montreal police says arresting officers used unnecessary force and lacked proper training in de-escalation tactics.
London
-
Murder charge laid in London, Ont. 'sudden death' investigation
Charges have been laid in connection to a 'sudden death' investigation after an unresponsive woman with serious injuries was discovered at a residence in west London, Ont. on Thursday afternoon and later died.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jury finds man charged in 2021 fatal stabbing not guilty
Harpreet Majhail, 38, who was facing charges related to the 2021 stabbing death of a London man has been found not guilty.
-
Arrest made following ‘serious incident’ in Saugeen Shores
No one was hurt following a serious incident in Port Elgin Thursday night on Goderich Street.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
-
Melinda Vasilije’s sister gives tearful testimony during Ager Hasan trial
The sister of Melinda Vasilije gave tearful testimony on the stand as the trial of Ager Hasan continued Friday.
-
Beloved Waterloo cockatiel returns home after missing for months
The search for Sweetheart the cockatiel is over, with the beloved bird now back at home in Waterloo, but he's got a long road to recovery ahead.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
-
Cobalt mayor resigns, citing online bullying and disinformation
The mayor of Cobalt resigned this week, citing online bullying. Mita Gibson, who is transgender and uses the pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them,’ tendered their resignation on Tuesday.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
Ottawa
-
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
-
Ottawa River levels expected to 'stabilize' this weekend
Water levels are expected to stabilize along the Ottawa River through the Ottawa area this weekend, but officials warn heavy rain in the forecast may cause levels to rise in some areas next week.
-
Treasury Board president confident a deal can be reached as PSAC strike enters third day
The president of the Treasury Board says she's confident a deal will be reached at the bargaining table, as 155,000 public service workers spend a third day on the picket line.
Windsor
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jury finds man charged in 2021 fatal stabbing not guilty
Harpreet Majhail, 38, who was facing charges related to the 2021 stabbing death of a London man has been found not guilty.
-
What's that smell? City officials offer insight
Residents in several areas of the city have noticed a foul smell permeating through the air over the past 24 hours — but what could it be?
-
Windsor police seek suspect in two separate drugstore thefts
Windsor police are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly stole a $2,000 camera from a downtown drugstore.
Barrie
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Highway 400 south closed in Bradford for serious collision
One person is in serious condition following a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford.
-
Man in critical condition after fight breaks out in Barrie's east end, suspect wanted
Yellow police tape surrounds a large area in an east-end Barrie neighbourhood as police investigate a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital in serious condition.
-
OPP cruiser heavily damaged in two-vehicle collision
Police closed a section of County Road 24 in East Garafraxa Friday morning for a collision involving an OPP cruiser.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth hotel with 190 beds to be used as temporary housing as need expands
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
-
Kalin's Call: Drier than normal April continues, Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend
It’s been a dry month of April in the Maritimes. No rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and only a low chance of showers so far for next week.
-
Nova Scotia judges describes rising violence, tension in Halifax-area provincial jail
A Nova Scotia judge's ruling released Friday sheds light on rising violence and intimidation among inmates in a Halifax jail.
Calgary
-
Sticker shock: White supremacist decals repeatedly stuck on Little Free Library
Calgary police are investigating a series of hate-motivated incidents in the community of Cedarbrae that saw a Little Free Library location repeatedly vandalised.
-
Don’t throw out those corks and chopsticks! They can become shoes and tables
Protecting the environment can seem daunting for individuals but even small acts can really make a difference.
-
Keystone spill caused by crack that progressed over time: TC Energy
TC Energy Corp. says a third-party investigation into an oil spill from the company's Keystone pipeline in December has concluded the incident was caused by a crack in a weld that occurred at the time of the pipeline's construction.
Winnipeg
-
Train derailment causes road closures in Winnipeg
A section of McPhillips Street is closed to Winnipeg traffic after several train cars carrying a crude oil byproduct derailed Friday morning.
-
Three Winnipeg police officers facing assault charges: IIU
Three Winnipeg police officers are facing charges after a man was injured during an arrest in April 2022, following an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).
-
'Come From Away experience': Saskatchewan communities taking care of Winnipeg students stranded following bus crash
Students at a Winnipeg school were forced to stay the night in Saskatchewan after the charter bus they were riding in was involved in a crash with a semi Wednesday during a snowstorm.
Vancouver
-
Film explores B.C. woman's experience with magic mushrooms to ease cancer anxiety
Laurie Brooks never thought she'd one day use magic mushrooms and advocate for the ability of others to do the same.
-
First Nations in B.C. died at a much higher rate from toxic drugs, health authority
The chief medical officer of British Columbia's First Nations Health Authority says the toxic drug crisis in 2022 was the most devastating year so far for Indigenous people, their families, and communities.
-
ICBC improperly held man 50% responsible for accident, ordered to reimburse him $4,875: CRT
A man who was involved in a collision in North Vancouver two years ago was not at fault, according to B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal, which has ordered ICBC to reimburse him nearly $5,000 in damages.
Edmonton
-
'He's had a phenomenal year': Fuhr, Oilers great and diehard fan, happy to see record fall to Skinner
It's been 32 years since Grant Fuhr played a game for the blue and orange but his name keeps coming up during Oilers broadcasts.
-
2022 saw more violent crimes in Edmonton than any other year: police
More violent crimes were reported in Edmonton in 2022 than any other year, new numbers released by the Edmonton Police Service show.
-
'I couldn't care less': McDavid says what matters is winning, not how many points he has
Connor McDavid has yet to score in the playoffs and has just one point in the first two games, but he isn't worried about it.