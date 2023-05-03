ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Mulling the eastern Gardiner and 7 years of shuttle buses in Scarborough
It was a tough day to be heard on the campaign trail in Toronto’s mayoral race. Literally. Braving the rain to make a flurry of announcements, the candidates took to the busy streets and transit stations of the city, but found themselves talking over transport trucks (Brad Bradford) and protesting federal workers (Olivia Chow).
It’s also getting harder to be heard because of the sheer number of candidates. There are now a record 68 candidates running for mayor of Toronto.
Here’s some of what they had to say today:
Taking a nearby federal workers protest in stride, Chow intermittently danced along to the chants as she made an announcement about improving transit in Scarborough outside Scarborough Centre Station.
If elected, Chow said, she would build a dedicated bus lane along the current route of the decommissioned Scarborough RT. The move, she said, would save transit riders as much as 10 minutes compared to having to ride the bus in regular traffic while they are waiting for the Scarborough subway extension to be built.
“Can you handle waiting an extra 20 minutes when this thing goes down?” Chow asked riders, referring to the RT. “That’s not good enough.”
The aged transit system is slated to be decommissioned in the fall. The TTC has said that it will replace service on the line with shuttle bus service running along bus lanes with priority transit signals for seven years until the Scarborough subway extension is completed in 2030.
Chow pegged the cost of the dedicated bus route at $60 million. She said converting the Gardiner East to an at-grade boulevard from Cherry Street to the DVP would save the city millions of dollars which it could then direct to other projects.
Council narrowly rejected that idea in a contentious 2015 vote.
City staff are continuing to examine a dedicated busway, but it remains unfunded and the latest staff reports indicate it might not be constructed before the subway extension is built.
Olivia Chow makes an announcement about transit in Scarborough Wednesday May 3, 2023.
Meanwhile Josh Matlow vowed in a tweet that as mayor, he would “move forward with a fully funded and reliable transit plan for Scarborough residents when the RT closes this year.”
He didn’t provide specifics, but said he would have more to say soon.
The eastern stretch of the Gardiner was also on Brad Bradford’s mind. The candidate said Wednesday that if elected, he would change city bylaws to permit 24/7 construction on the Gardiner East rebuild.
He said construction taking place between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. would be limited to sites no closer than 100 metres from an occupied residential property.
“There's some folks in this race who actually want to reopen debates seven years ago and ask for more studies that would increase the costs, delays and inflationary pressures and rob people of time in their lives as they sit in the gridlock caused by political gridlock,” Bradford said, speaking above the din of passing transport trucks.
He said he would also allow 24/7 construction on other priority projects away from residential areas.
Brad Bradford makes an announcement Wednesday May 3, 2023.
Mark Saunders won quietest news conference Wednesday, though that quiet was likely meant to help illustrate his point. Standing at a plot of unused city land, Saunders said the city builds far less housing than it proposes and said he would work to build more housing faster.
He said he would “simplify” the approval process at city hall for getting projects built and use “every tool and option at my disposal, including strong mayor powers, to tackle this issue if we don’t get moving on day one.”
He said he would also introduce a “two-way” system of accountability between the city and builders, “remove silos between city departments” and “digitize processes that are currently paper-based.”
He said further details about his plan would be released in the coming days.
Mayoral candidate Mark Saunders makes an announcement Wednesday May 3, 2023.
Mitzie Hunter took some time to talk mental health Wednesday, unveiling a five-point plan to tackle the mental health crisis.
“Health care is primarily the responsibility of the province, but at a time when our leading organizations are sounding the alarm, the city can and must play a more central role in supporting the mental health and addiction needs of our people,” Hunter said.
Among other things, Hunter said she would hire a “Chief Mental Health Officer” for the city, boost funding for community partnerships and create a long-term mental health and addiction strategy.
In other news, it seems unlikely that the city will see all candidates gathered together in one place before voters head to the polls. That’s because there are now a record 68 candidates running for mayor of Toronto. That the most since the 2014 race which brought John Tory to power and a record since amalgamation.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau Foundation not used for foreign interference, PM's brother tells MPs
Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sasha' Trudeau insisted there has been 'no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation.'
Senators aim to pass grocery rebate, health transfer Bill C-46 by May 12
For those wondering when they may be receiving their so-called 'grocery rebate' payments from the federal government, a plan has been proposed in the Senate that would see the bill implementing the benefit pass by May 12.
Proposed Canadian grocery code lays out process to resolve disputes, impose sanctions
Efforts to craft a Canadian grocery code of conduct have reached a major milestone with a proposed final version that includes a process to resolve disputes and impose sanctions on systemic violators of the code.
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical facility
Police said a man opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and injuring four others Wednesday as authorities swarmed the city's bustling midtown neighbourhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect.
Health Canada recalls accessories for pacifiers, teethers due to choking hazard
Health Canada has recalled various accessories for pacifiers and teethers, saying they pose a choking hazard.
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
EXPLAINER | Russia-Ukraine drone incident at the Kremlin: What do we know?
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied any responsibility.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
-
CAQ supporters want an end to SAQ monopoly, but Quebec finance minister says no
Supporters of the CAQ will propose an end to the liquor monopoly held by the SAQ when they meet at its 2023 conference on May 13-14. But on Wednesday afternoon the CAQ's finance minister Eric Girard shut the door on privatization, indicating that the SAQ revenue the government channels into public services is too valuable.
-
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
London
-
Driver ignores road closed sign at construction zone, falls into hole
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove intoxicated around a road closed sign at a construction zone in St. Thomas, Ont., and fell into a 12-foot-deep hole.
-
'Where will I go?': London, Ont. woman evicted on her 83rd birthday
Christer Barrett did not expect to be crying on her 83rd birthday. The London octogenarian and her daughter Deborah Barrett were two of 20 tenants of 1270 and 1280 Webster St. who received eviction notices by their landlord.
-
58-year-old driver charged after crashing into motorcyclist, fleeing the scene
A man from St. Thomas, Ont. is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist, causing life-threatening injuries, and then fled the scene last month.
Kitchener
-
Anticipation high in Waterloo, Ont. ahead of 'BlackBerry' movie release
“I’ve never had an event sell out so fast,” says John Tutt, owner of Waterloo, Ont.’s Princess Cinemas, which is hosting a special community screening of the film.
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Bargaining set to resume Thursday as GRT strike continues
Bargaining talks between the Region of Waterloo and Unifor Local 4304 will resume Thursday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) bus strike continues into its third day.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspicious package burned hands of two CRA workers, Sudbury police say
Two suspicious packages have been removed from the Canada Revenue Agency building in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury couple turns former school into housing for seniors
A couple from Greater Sudbury has transformed a former elementary school into a rental for seniors looking to downsize.
-
Elliot Lake suspect again charged with harassing his neighbour
For the fourth time in four months, a 66-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with harassing his neighbour.
Ottawa
-
Diesel the dog found safe in Quebec one week after being stolen south of Ottawa
Diesel the dog, who was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquois, Ont., has been located after a weeklong search.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
-
City report into derecho response recommends improving emergency coordination, communication
A report into the city's response to the May 2022 derecho storm is recommending improvements to how the city coordinates with emergency response partners and communicates in emergency situations.
Windsor
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'I don't know what to feel': Former Windsorite learns father died in prison while serving life sentence
A former Windsorite is sharing her story after learning her father died in prison while serving a life sentence for murdering her grandmother.
-
Cascades Casino in Chatham reopens following cyberattack
After a cybersecurity attack shut down Chatham’s Cascades Casino for two weeks, the casino official re-opened to the public Wednesday morning.
-
Five teens identified after downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police say five youth suspects involved in a recent downtown stabbing have been identified.
Barrie
-
Missing boater's body found after 6 day search on Bass Lake
The body of a boater who went missing late last week on Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte has been found, police say.
-
2 injured in Highway 400 single-vehicle rollover
Two people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Wednesday morning.
-
Driver accused of hitting pedestrian, fleeing police in Innisfil road rage incident
A Bradford, Ont. man faces several charges after he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle during a road rage incident in Innisfil on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Destruction of pride flag at Halifax home raises concerns about rise in hate-motivated acts in N.S.
A pride flag vandalized at a Halifax home has raised concerns about the growing number of hate-motivated acts in Nova Scotia.
-
Woman says officer who accused her of assault kicked her during N.S. housing protest
A 26-year-old woman accused of assaulting police at a Halifax housing protest has denied intentionally kicking officers.
Calgary
-
Crews on scene of multi-home fire in Cougar Ridge
Fire crews are on hand trying to bring a fire under control in Cougar Ridge.
-
Police seek man with 11 outstanding warrants
Calgary police are asking for public assistance locating a man wanted on 11 outstanding warrants who may be armed and is known to be violent .
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
Winnipeg
-
Police discover dead body, meth lab inside Linden Woods home
Winnipeg police found a man's body and a meth lab inside a Linden Woods home Tuesday afternoon.
-
Woman attacked after man got into her car in a Winnipeg parking lot
Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was unexpectedly attacked in her car in a Winnipeg parking lot.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Masking requirement in most Manitoba health-care settings to end: Shared Health
Masking requirements in Manitoba health-care settings will soon change according to Shared Health.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation orders expanded, highways closed due to B.C. Interior flooding
The Village of Cache Creek and the Okanagan Indian Band expanded their evacuation orders, and two highways were closed in Cache Creek as flooding in the B.C. Interior intensified Wednesday.
-
Here's why a Vancouver brewery is planning to put someone's pet on its labels
A B.C. brewery is offering pet lovers a chance to have a photo of their furry friend featured on the label of a limited-release beer in a first-of-its-kind fundraiser for a Canadian charity.
-
8 temperature records broken across B.C. on May 2: Environment Canada
Temperature records were broken in eight areas across British Columbia this May 2, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Edmonton
-
NDP releases plan to create energy-sector jobs; UCP takes aim at Notley's net-zero target
Rachel Notley is promising to attract $20 billion in private-sector investment while creating 47,000 jobs in Alberta's energy sector.
-
'Very concerning': Residents in northwest Edmonton taking precautions after police warn of attacker
Residents in the Cumberland neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton are asked to be on alert for a man who has attacked several women and sexually assaulted some of them.
-
Man shot by police near Ice District charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault
The man who was shot by police after he allegedly stabbed two people near an Oilers playoff watch party on the weekend has been charged.