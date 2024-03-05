Olynyk says signing extension with hometown Raptors was a priority
Once Kelly Olynyk was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors, he knew he had to sign an extension with his hometown team.
The 32-year-old Olynyk, who was born in Toronto and moved to Kamloops, B.C., when he was an adolescent, signed a two-year contract extension with the Raptors on Monday. Although the six-foot-11 centre could have tested free agency this summer and possibly got a longer or more lucrative deal, he chose to get an extension done quickly to stay in Toronto.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“They traded for me, they wanted me here. Just to reciprocate that love and show that I do want to be here, too,” said Olynyk, who was dealt to the Raptors on Feb. 8. “I've wanted to be here since I was four years old so it's special.
“I wanted to create that trust and that bond. Hopefully, I can be here for the rest of my career.”
Details of Olynyk's extension were not announced, but ESPN reported it was a two-year deal worth US$26.25 million.
He is averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 20.4 minutes in 59 games this season with Utah and Toronto. It's expected that he'll see more playing time, and consequently have his stat averages go up, with starting centre Jakob Poeltl missing an unknown amount of time with a dislocated finger.
“I think we have a lot of talent on this roster, a lot of young talent, that's trying to find their way and their niche in the league,” Olynyk said. “I'm bringing my experience, versatility, to help accent those pieces and bring them all together.
“Some leadership and experience on and off the court, just helping them grow.”
Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk (41) protects the ball from Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, March 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Olynyk has averaged 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 22.5 minutes over his career with Boston, Miami, Houston, Detroit, Utah and Toronto. He was traded to the Raptors alongside guard Ochai Agbaji in exchange for Kira Lewis Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round draft pick.
Knowing that Toronto general manager Bobby Webster and team president Masai Ujiri swung the deal to bring him home, Olynyk said that negotiations on his extension went smoothly.
“They traded for me and Ochai and they wanted us both here as pieces to the puzzle long term and that's something that I want to be a part of,” said Olynyk. “You always want to be somewhere where people want you to be, right? That's always a good thing.”
Olynyk is also the captain of Canada's men's senior team that will compete at this summer's Paris Olympics. He wanted to have the deal with the Raptors squared away so he could focus on the Olympics when the NBA season is over.
“That was definitely a big part of it as well, getting this out of the way,” said Olynyk after morning shootaround at OVO Athletic Centre in downtown Toronto. “Training camp starts a little bit before free agency, so to not have that on your plate and your mind, just be able to play free and easy and then obviously in the summer just be able to work out, train, and be present right at the start with no complications is a big factor.”
Toronto also announced Tuesday it signed guard Jahmi'us Ramsey to a 10-day contract. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The six-foot-three Ramsey averaged 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists over 30 G League games with the Oklahoma City Blue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No working rink at prison where MP says notorious inmates play pickup hockey: agency
Canada's prison service says there is no working hockey rink at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provinces
Electricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
9 Ont. nurses fired for refusing COVID vaccines should be reinstated, arbitrator rules
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'
Major Canadian textbook provider files for bankruptcy
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
Boy, 16, and girl, 14, identified as pair struck and killed by UP Express train in Toronto
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
Meta's Facebook, Instagram back up after global outage
Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram were back up on Tuesday after a more than two-hour outage that was caused by a technical issue and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.
Luka Magnotta now living in medium-security prison, says Correctional Service Canada
Correctional Service Canada confirms Luka Magnotta, who made international headlines for the brutal killing of an international student, resides in a medium-security prison.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
-
Details released on state funeral for former prime minister Mulroney
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
-
Young Quebec director who debated quitting filmmaking prepares for Oscars
Before receiving an Oscar nomination for his short film, Vincent Rene-Lortie says he was ready to quit filmmaking.
London
-
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
-
Driver seriously hurt in crash north of Woodstock
OPP are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash between Tavistock and Woodstock.
-
New court dates set for former junior hockey players accused of sexual assault
Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
-
Driver seriously hurt in crash north of Woodstock
OPP are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash between Tavistock and Woodstock.
-
Wilmot council clears major roadblock in Schneider land donation
Wilmot has unanimously approved rezoning changes that will allow the Schneider family to donate over 230 acres of land to the Rare Charitable Reserve.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury driver arrested after hitting building with vehicle, wild police chase
A 47-year-old man is in custody after a series of dangerous driving incidents, involving crashing into a downtown Sudbury building and allegedly attempting to run over a police officer who was on foot.
-
Northern Ont. hockey mom charged in parking lot brawl after game
Youth sports can sometimes invoke intense feelings in parents and things got so heated Saturday at a minor league hockey game, police were called and assault charges laid.
-
Woman, 36, charged with impaired driving in crash near Parry Sound
A 36-year-old woman is charged with speeding and impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in the Parry Sound area sent her and a passenger to hospital.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor's office broken into overnight
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says his office at Ottawa City Hall was broken into overnight.
-
Record-warm temperatures today, 10-15 mm of rain tonight in Ottawa
The temperature hit 12.5 C at 10 a.m., setting a record for the warmest March 5 in Ottawa history. Heavy rainfall is in the forecast for tonight, with 10-15 mm of rain expected.
-
Ottawa police seek to ID suspect in construction site thefts
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of breaking into several construction sites and stealing tools and copper wire.
Windsor
-
Windsor community activist, 85, receives Ontario Senior Achievement Award
One of the founding members of Women's Enterprise Skills Training (W.E.S.T.) of Windsor who moved to Canada from Jamaica 65 years ago and is recognized as a longtime community activist has received the 2023 Ontario Senior Achievement Award.
-
Police close 9th Concession Road after crash
Windsor police have closed a section of 9th Concession after a crash.
-
Fairmount Properties suing City of Windsor over quashing of 'Global Village' project
Fairmount Properties indicates it is taking the City of Windsor to court over its decision to kill the company's proposed global village plan for the former Grace Hospital site.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama adds star-studded shows to its summer lineup
Casino Rama announced new shows for this summer, including a globally known medium, a former teen idol, a legendary singer-songwriter, and two tribute performances.
-
Police investigation underway in Innisfil community
Residents in an Innisfil community will notice several officers in the area as police conduct an investigation.
-
Man accused in cold case homicide will stand trial for 1st degree murder
Tony Lucia will stand trial for first-degree murder in the 2010 death of Morris Conte.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weather: Special weather statements issued ahead of Thursday storm
Special weather statements have been issued for southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
-
Crash causes power outage, closes section of Windmill Road in Dartmouth
A single-vehicle crash has closed a section of a busy road in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
-
1st baby right whale of season dies from injuries caused by ship collision
The first confirmed baby right whale of the year has been found dead from a collision with a ship, a devastating blow for the vanishing species.
Calgary
-
Calgary announces funding to help improve safety downtown, near transit
The City of Calgary has announced $1.9 million in funding to help improve safety downtown and near public transit.
-
Federal government moves ahead with plan to build more homes in Alberta
The City of Airdrie is getting $24.8 million dollars to build new homes in the fast growing community north of Calgary.
-
Calgary and Edmonton residents carrying the most consumer debt in Canada: Equifax report
The high cost of living and inflation is taking a toll on Canadians, but those living in Calgary and Edmonton are burdened by the most debt, a new report indicates.
Winnipeg
-
Labour bills expected to be on the agenda as Manitoba legislature resumes
Manitoba's NDP government is expected to put forward changes sought by labour groups, likely including a ban on replacement workers, as part of its agenda for the spring sitting that is to start Wednesday.
-
'We want accountability': Parents of woman killed by drunk driver want passenger charged
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver wants another person to face charges.
-
'It’s just time': Winnipeg hardware store closing after 75 years
One of Winnipeg’s last locally-owned hardware stores is packing it in after three quarters of a century.
Vancouver
-
Woman loses $7,400 in grandparent scam, nearly loses $12,000 more: Kelowna RCMP
Kelowna Mounties are looking for a suspect after a senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars last month.
-
B.C. teacher suspended again after student injured, glasses broken during gym class
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
-
Live-stream video of man driving his vehicle into Burrard Inlet prompts Port Moody police investigation
A man was detained in Port Moody Monday night after police were tipped off about an Adin Ross live-stream video showing a driver sending a vehicle into Burrard Inlet.
Edmonton
-
Construction company fined $144K in 2022 workplace injury
A construction company has been fined $144,000 in the workplace injury of an Edmonton worker in 2022.
-
Prehistoric exhibit coming to TELUS World of Science
TELUS World of Science will see its fair share of dinosaurs this spring as it’s set to host Dinosaurs: The Exhibition starting March 23.
-
Flair Airlines hopes to get some Lynx planes, even after shutdown scuttles deal
Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones says he still hopes to add several Lynx Air planes to his fleet, even after their tentative deal fell through when Lynx shut down last month.