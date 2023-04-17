Olivia Chow to make announcement in Toronto, fuelling speculation of mayoral bid

Toronto may have a new, high-profile competitor in the race to become the city's next mayor.

Olivia Chow, a former NDP member of Parliament and the widow of celebrated former party leader Jack Layton, is set to make an announcement later this morning.

There was no formal indication of what Chow plans to discuss, but pundits have been floating her name as a potential mayoral hopeful for weeks.

If Chow throws her hat in the ring, she'll join a crowded field of well-known candidates such as sitting city Coun. Josh Matlow, former councillor Ana Bailao and former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders.

Chow ran for mayor in 2014 and came in a distant third behind runner-up and current Ontario Premier Doug Ford and John Tory, who was elected to three terms but resigned in February after admitting to an affair with a staff member.

The byelection to name Tory's replacement is set for June 26.

