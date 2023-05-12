Oliva Chow widens lead in mayoral race, new data shows: poll
A new poll from Mainstreet Research shows Olivia Chow has widened her lead in Toronto’s mayoral race.
Chow leads the way with 31 per cent of surveyed decided voters, followed by Ana Bailao at 15 per cent, Mark Saunders at 12 per cent and Josh Matlow at 10 per cent.
Most surveyed voters, however, are undecided in their choice for Toronto mayor. 35 per cent of eligible voters contacted said they have not yet chosen who they will vote for.
This data follows a poll from earlier this week which showed Chow at 27 per cent, with Matlow and Saunders at 16 per cent each of decided voters. This earlier poll, conducted by Liaison Strategies, showed that 32 per cent of voters were undecided on how they would vote.
Today’s Mainstreet Research poll was conducted using telephone interviews on Wednesday and Thursday. 1,205 adults living in Toronto were surveyed on both landlines and cellular phones.
The margin of error for this poll is plus or minus 2.9 per cent at the 95 per cent confidence level.
The Toronto mayoral by-election will be held on Monday, June 26.
