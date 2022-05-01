OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario

The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.

According to OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti, the winning ticket for Saturday's draw was purchased by someone in Prince Edward - Hastings County.

The draw's guaranteed $1-million prize was also won by an Ontario player and was purchased in Scaraborough, Bitonti said.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 4 will be an estimated $5 million.

The Lotto 649 winning numbers for Saturday's draw are 09,11, 14, 16, 20, 43 and 32.

"OLG is anxiously waiting to have the ticket holder to come forward to claim these life changing prizes," Bitonti said.