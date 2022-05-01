OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchase in Ontario

The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.

According to OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti, the winning ticket for Saturday's draw was purchased by someone in Prince Edward - Hastings County.

The draw's guaranteed $1-million prize was also won by an Ontario player and was purchased in Scaraborough, Bitonti said.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 4 will be an estimated $5 million.

The Lotto 649 winning numbers for Saturday's draw are 09,11, 14, 16, 20, 43 and 32.