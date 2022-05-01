OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchase in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
According to OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti, the winning ticket for Saturday's draw was purchased by someone in Prince Edward - Hastings County.
The draw's guaranteed $1-million prize was also won by an Ontario player and was purchased in Scaraborough, Bitonti said.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 4 will be an estimated $5 million.
The Lotto 649 winning numbers for Saturday's draw are 09,11, 14, 16, 20, 43 and 32.
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
Evacuations underway in Mariupol after Pelosi visits Ukraine
A long-awaited effort to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the United Nations said, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defence against Russian aggression.
LIVE | Guy Lafleur to lie in state as Montreal Canadiens fans prepare to pay respects
Habs fans will be able to say their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend will be lying in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Here’s what we know about day 3 of ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’
Ottawa’s interim police chief promises officers will continue to be visible throughout the exclusion zone as the ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ biker event enters a third day.
Police investigating incident of ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Capital City Bikers' Church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church on Sunday.
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76.
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
Montreal
Guy Lafleur lying in state at Bell Centre for two days
As of noon today, the remains of Guy Lafleur will be laid to rest at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens.
National funerals: Quebec women are the forgotten ones
Whether in the visual arts, in cinema, in literature, in sports, in union activism, in the media or in any other sector, no Quebec woman has ever distinguished herself sufficiently in the eyes of the Quebec government to merit the highest honours, a national funeral, at the time of her death.
COVID-19 is killing fewer people, but Quebec still reporting dozens of deaths daily
While vaccination and improved treatment have made COVID-19 less deadly, Quebec reported Saturday that there have been15,000 deaths attributed to the pandemic in the province -- the most in Canada. Quebec's death rate also remains the highest in the country, at 174 deaths per 100,000 people. In Ontario, there have been 86 deaths per 100,000 people. Across Canada, there have been 102.
London
Provincial Investigators looking at pair of London fires 9 hours apart
Fire investigators from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) are looking at a pair of fires at opposite ends of London within hours of each other.
Two injured in overnight stabbing incident: Chatham-Kent police
Two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds following an altercation in Chatham, police say.
Referee shortage could impact soccer players
One word comes to the mind of Wayne Sharp when thinking of what the summer may hold for soccer players across the province — “scary.”
Kitchener
Hot dogs and heartbreak: Cambridge Wuddup Dog owner walks away from a dream
The owner of well-known Cambridge eatery Wuddup Dog has been forced to step away from his restaurant as he navigates a debilitating condition.
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
Vaccine requirements lift Sunday at most post-secondary schools in Waterloo region and Guelph
As of Sunday, proof of vaccination will no longer be needed to enter or work at most post-secondary campuses in the region. Meanwhile mask requirements at local universities and colleges will remain in place.
Northern Ontario
This will be the 'new normal' for gas prices in Ontario this summer
Ontario gas prices went up two cents per litre Saturday, and at least one industry analyst says that a new normal drivers won't like this summer.
Seniors look to get Men's Shed chapter in Sudbury
Men's Sheds, a not-for-profit group involving older men, could be coming to Sudbury if a weekend planning session is any indication.
Ottawa
OC Transpo fares increase on May 1
The 2.5 per cent hike in transit fares approved in the 2022 city of Ottawa budget will kick in on May 1.
Windsor
Kaschak ready to campaign
Ward 8 city councillor Gary Kaschak is running for provincial government in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh and is ready to hit the campaign trail.
St. Clair College hosts first in-person open house in three years
For post-secondary programs like Culinary Management at St. Clair College, the need for students to be in a physical lab space — rather than its virtual COVID counterpart — is extremely crucial.
Barrie
BREAKING | Stabbing in Barrie leaves teen 'seriously' injured: police
A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto after being stabbed Saturday night in Barrie.
-
While Wasaga Beach council was meeting residents about the town's future on Saturday, another group staged a protest outside.
-
Atlantic
'It’s like we’re trapped on an island': N.S. family calls for better access to urgent autism support
Eight-year-old Khalil Powell has good moments and bad moments. Diagnosed with autism at the age of four, his parents say he’s non-verbal and has an undiagnosed sensory progressing disorder.
Maritimers react to potential name change of Confederation Bridge
In a unanimous vote, members of Prince Edward Island's legislature have opted to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing. CTV Atlantic spoke to some Maritimers to get their opinion.
Successful bid to save Cape Breton exhibition grounds
There was lots of activity at Northside Downs Saturday, and there will be for years to come.
Calgary
Traffic diverted on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta. due to unknown incident
Canmore RCMP are redirecting eastbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near the information centre because of an ongoing investigation.
Police looking for Keanan Crane, not seen since April 11
Calgary police are looking for help to find a 22-year-old man who has been missing since mid-April.
Canadians Leonard, Luketa selected in seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft
Cornerback Deane Leonard is the latest reason why the Los Angeles Chargers are Canada's team in the NFL.
Winnipeg
Overland flooding sparks State of Emergency in R.M. of Dufferin
The R.M. of Dufferin announced on Sunday the State of Emergency was put into effect because water from the Boyne River is spilling over its banks.
Local State of Emergency declared in Morden
A local State of Emergency has been declared in Morden due to ongoing flooding in the area.
Vancouver
Vancouver marathon start delayed by 'police incident' Sunday morning
A police incident delayed the start of competition at the BMO Vancouver Marathon by about an hour on Sunday.
Funding for new playgrounds coming to 30 B.C. schools, province says
Students at 30 B.C. schools will be getting safer, more accessible playgrounds over the next year, according to the ministry of education.
BC Liberal leader wins Vancouver by-election
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon is poised to take a seat in the legislature after winning the by-election in Vancouver-Quilchena Saturday.
Edmonton
'They are heroes': 2 volunteer drivers taking donated supplies to Ukraine killed, organizer says
A pair of volunteer drivers rushing donated supplies to forces repelling the Russian invasion of Ukraine were killed, a campaign organizer said on Saturday.
'Extra busy': SCARS hosts adoption drive to create more shelter space for other rescues
An adoption event on Saturday helped connect 40 dogs and cats with new loving owners in Sherwood Park.
Alberta's intentions questioned in creation of Indigenous advisory group on public safety
Alberta Justice is in the process of creating an Indigenous advisory group that will lend voice to policing matters, including on peace officers, victims' services, restorative justice and crime prevention.