Police are looking for two suspects after a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a double shooting in Newmarket Friday night.

Witnesses tell CTV News Toronto they heard up to a dozen gunshots on Colter Street, southwest of Yonge Street and Mulock Drive.

One neighbour, who wished to be identifed only as Sandy, said she thought they were firecrackers, until she heard screaming from the porch of the house.

"I heard 'Oh my God, oh my God, wake up, baby, I love you,'" Sandy said. She saw a woman kneeling by a male victim on the porch of a home.

"She was the one who was screaming, 'Please wake up, I love you, don't go. Breathe, breathe.'"

Officers arrived to find a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman is expected to survive.

A white SUV riddled with bullet holes was parked on the driveway. Police believe the victims were inside the SUV when a dark-coloured, four-door sedan pulled up in front of the house. Two male suspects got out and fired multiple rounds at the victims, before getting back into their car and driving away. One of them was wearing a dark-coloured shirt, police said.



Police believe two victims were inside this white SUV when the vehivcle whas shot at. (CTV News Toronto/Tracy Tong)

Investigators have spoken with witnesses and gathered significant security video as they try to track down the suspects.

"If you're going to try something like this in a residential neighbourhood in York Region, we do have a lot of cameras around here," York Regional Police Constable Andy Pattenden said. "We will capture your image, we will figure out who you are, and our investigators with the homicide unit will get you into custody."

Police also said the home was being rented out as a short-term rental on AirBnb.

The company said in a statement, “The senseless violence reported is abhorrent and has no place in the Airbnb community, and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident. We have removed the booking guest from our platform and we stand ready to support York Regional Police in their investigation.”

Neighbours say they have previously complained about the transient guests in their neighbourhood.

"Obviously the people are not being vetted as properly as they should, so yes, we do have an issue with this and there will soon be a petition," Sandy said.

CTV News Toronto spoke with the owner of the home by phone. He said he didn't know anything, and was going to the police station to be interviewed.