

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in following a three-alarm fire at a commercial building housing a small marijuana grow-op in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood.

The fire, which broke out inside a unit of a commercial industrial building on Barbados Boulevard, near Eglington Avenue and McCowan Road, was first reported at around 1:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they located the fire at a vacant unit that was housing a couple of hundred marijuana plants, police told CP24.

"They found flames right out the front door. They made a rapid attack, got a good knock down. We then spent a fair bit of time peeling back roofing material, making sure the fire hadn’t extended much farther," a Toronto Fire spokesperson said on scene.

"It was tough conditions here so we are kind of cold tonight, a bit icy, but the guys worked really hard."

Foam and water was applied to adjacent units to keep the fire from spreading.

No one was inside the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Police say the cause of the fire has not been determined but investigators consider the blaze to be “suspicious.”

No arrests have been made.

Larry Coco, chief of fire investigations, said the grow-op does not appear to be related to the fire.

"We’ve decided with the factors that we’ve seen, we are going to call in our colleagues at the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office to assist us with this investigation," Coco said.