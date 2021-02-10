TORONTO -- The Office of the Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate a blaze at a Hamilton apartment complex last night that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Emergency crews were called to a four-storey apartment building on Concession Street, near Upper Wellington Street, shortly before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Two male occupants were pulled from the residence and rushed to hospital for treatment.

One victim, identified by police as a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second victim, who police say is a 58-year-old man, remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

The OFM, with the assistance of the Hamilton Police Service, has taken over the investigation into the deadly fire.

"A police presence is expected at the residence during this time," the Hamilton Police Service said in a news release issued on Wednesday morning.

The cause and origin of the blaze have not yet been released and police have not said if the fire is believed to be suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.