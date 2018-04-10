

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A fire at an Etobicoke apartment building has left one person dead, Toronto Fire officials say.

The blaze broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m. in a unit on the first floor of a highrise on La Rose Avenue, near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman told CP24 that the lone occupant of the unit where the fire started died following the incident.

Officials have not provided the age or gender of the deceased.

The fire was knocked down at around 1 a.m. and the fire was contained to the one unit.

The cause and origin of the fire has not been determined.

Eckerman said the fire is not believed to be suspicious but the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

One cat was also rescued from the unit and Animal Services has been notified.