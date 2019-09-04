

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





This year’s Toronto International Film Festival kicks off on Thursday—and with it comes a large number of road closures.

A portion of King Street, between Peter Street and University Avenue, will be shut down to vehicular traffic as of 5 a.m.

Both John Street and Simcoe Street will also be closed from King Street West to Wellington Street West.

The road closures will cause significant delays for transit users. Officials say that commuters using the 504 King and 501 Queen streetcars should expect delays of up to an hour.

Officials are also warning of “severe delays” for transit users who take the 502 Downtowner and 503 Kingston Road.

All roads will reopen around 5 a.m. on Monday.

There will also be no subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton and Finch stations throughout the weekend due to corridor maintenance. Shuttle buses will operate along Yonge Street.