

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





City officials will be providing an update on the flooding affecting the Toronto Islands this morning as the water level in Lake Ontario inches closer to what was seen in 2017.

The windy conditions on Thursday resulted in choppy waves that breached some sandbags on the north side of Ward’s Island but flooding damage has been minimal so far.

In a series of messages posted to Twitter on Thursday night, city spokesperson Brad Ross said that while “some homes are surrounded by water,” properties where residents sandbagged have remained “relatively dry.”

Ross said that crews will be re-sandbagging areas that were breached over the next 72 hours and are also relocating pumps near the areas where flooding has occurred.

Approximately 50,000 sand bags have been on the islands along with 25 industrial pumps and six aqueducts.

“The focus right now is on the residential community,” he said. “Non-essential vehicles from the mainland will not be permitted on the island for the next 72 hours. This is to allow crews to get the water pumped back out into the lake without hindrance.”

Some roads on Ward’s Island were underwater on Friday morning but similar flooding has not yet been reported in other parts of the islands.

Today’s update from city officials is scheduled for 11 a.m. The city says that it will be giving reporters “an overview of the flooding that occurred yesterday afternoon and the work that crews are doing to pump water and repair shoreline breaches.”