Officials say it took nearly 16 hours to control a massive fire at a battery recycling plant in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and Dundas West on Wednesday afternoon. Aerial video footage from the scene showed thick black smoke blanketing the area.

Residents in the area were advised by officials to keep their windows and doors closed. No injuries were reported.

A day after the blaze started, a large pool of water could be seen in a parking lot near the building. Officials said that special pumps had to be brought in on Thursday to remove the water.

Heavy equipment was also brought to the site in order to bring down sections of the damaged structure.

GO Transit reported multiple delays Wednesday evening as firefighters needed to access the rail corridor to battle the fire. Trains were suspended along the Milton line.

In some cases, it took more than two and a half hours for commuters to get home.

“We were at Union and there were signs on the board indicating that there was a fire at Dixie Go and there were no options to take the Milton Line and that they would be discontinued for a number of hours,” Pamela Bhattacharjee told CTV News Toronto.

The fire also caused congestion for drivers.

“Our cars were stuck here so we had to wait. I think 7:30 pm we snuck around the Dundas Street entrance, but it stunk here no kidding but there was a lot of smoke,” Dorrie Britton told CTV News Toronto.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.