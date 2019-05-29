

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Officials say that about 200 residences on Algonquin Island will be at risk of flooding on Thursday evening as a weather system brings strong northerly winds that could send waves crashing over sandbags for the second time in a week.

Water levels in Lake Ontario currently sit at 75.9 metres, which is almost identical to the peak seen during a 2017 flooding event that prompted a months-long closure of the Toronto Islands.

While crews have deployed tens of thousands of sandbags and several berms to keep the islands dry amid the rising waters, there are concerns that a wind event on Thursday will create large waves that could overwhelm those barriers, just as they did during a similar wind event on May 23.

Speaking with reporters during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Waterfront Parks Manager James Dann said that Seneca Avenue, which runs along the south side of Algonquin Island, is “very vulnerable” right now, as is the nearby Queen City Yacht Club and the dozens of homes that back onto it.

He said that about 200 homes in total will be at risk of flooding due to Thursday’s winds, which are expected to gust up to 45 kilometres per hour.

In advance of that system, Dann said that staff are working to deploy as many large sandbags as they can along the shoreline on Seneca Avenue and are also “preemptively” relocating some industrial pumps from other parts of the islands to Algonquin Island.

“We have been very fortunate to remain open this year as opposed to 2017 when we were closed at this point and that is due to the work we have done in installing the pumps,” he said. “The pumps have been absolutely crucial. Where you are standing right now was underwater in 2017, so we are very pleased with the work that has taken place.”

City spending $100K a week

Dann said that there are a total of 30 industrial sump pumps on the islands, with the largest of them capable of removing up to 500,000 litres of water per hour.

He said that there have also been 15,000 sandbags deployed along the shoreline of the islands with another 9,000 slated for delivery today.

In terms of staffing resources, he said that there have been about two dozen workers on the islands during the daytime in recent days with another four working an overnight shift. There are also three to six representatives from the Toronto Region Conservation Authority working in concert with city staff at most times, Dann said.

“Just the weekly cost is approximately $100,000 a week and that is not factoring any of the long term capital costs,” he said of the city’s response to the flooding. “This has been going on for well over a month now, so I think $400,000 is a very conservative estimate.”

Waves threatening islands for second time in a week

Heavy winds on May 23 resulted in large waves that toppled over a berm set up along Seneca Avenue on Algonquin Island and breached sandbags on the north side of Ward’s Island.

Up to 100 island residents worked together to place additional sandbags along the shoreline during the flooding but they were unable to keep the waters back.

“When the berm gave way during the storm it was frightening. I was there, water was pouring over the wall and at that point you had no idea when it was going to stop or what was going to happen,” Tony Fairbrother, who is co-chair of the Toronto Island Community Association, told reporters on Wednesday.

“Since then we have built up the berm, there are more pumps and we don’t think that is going to happen again.”

Fairbrother said that many residents on the islands have bought their own pumps to supplement the 30 industrial pumps that are running 24/7.

He said that hundreds of people have also volunteered to help with sandbagging and other flood mitigation measures.

“We (residents) are feeling confident we will get through this. We are not looking forward to dealing with the flood problems afterwards – the damages to houses and the mold – but we are resilient,” he said.