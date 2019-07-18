

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A person found inside a sealed up illegal dispensary following a raid forced their way inside and had to be rescued by firefighters, City of Toronto officials said.

Over the past week, police and bylaw officers from Municipal Licensing and Standards have executed raids at four CAFE dispensaries across the city.

On Wednesday morning, officials hit the location on Fort York Boulevard near Bathurst Street.



Concrete blocks are seen in front of a CAFE dispensary on Fort York Boulevard on July 17, 2019.

Large cement blocks were placed at the entrance of the storefront following the raid in an effort to stop anyone from going inside. But, at around 2 p.m. that same day, firefighters were called to the location to rescue an individual who had become trapped inside.

Toronto Fire said their responding crew had to remove a door that was bolted shut to get the individual out.

One day later, Toronto’s Director of Investigation Services Mark Sraga said that officials have since determined that the person had forced their way inside the sealed dispensary after the raid had taken place and was not present while the building was being sealed up.

“When we did that inspection yesterday, as we do at all other locations, we thoroughly check with the Toronto Police Service accompanying us to make sure there are no individual within before we close them,” Sraga said. “That individual had entered by breaking through a doorway.”

“In terms of charges and all that we are still gathering evidence and we may be laying additional charges.”

As of Thursday morning, concrete blocks were seen at the entrances of CAFE locations on Harbord Street, Bloor Street West and St. Clair West.



Concrete blocks are seen being placed outside of a CAFE dispensary on Bloor Street West on July 18, 2019.



Concrete blocks are seen in front of a CAFE dispensary on St. Clair West on July 18, 2019.



Concrete blocks are seen being placed in front of a CAFE dispensary on Harbord Street on July 18, 2019.

Sraga said the blocks are placed in front of the doors of the illegal establishments to ensure that the facilities do not continue operating.

“We are exercising all the authorities we have to try to effect baring of entry so that they cannot continue business,” he said.

No information on any possible charges in these cases has been released by officials thus far.