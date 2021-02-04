TORONTO -- An update regarding the findings of an investigation into a massive Toronto house fire that left four people dead last week has been postponed.

Ten minutes before Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg and Toronto’s Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop were scheduled to speak on Thursday morning, officials issued a statement saying the briefing had been rescheduled.

“We will share new details at the earliest time once available,” a statement issued by the city said.

The three-alarm fire broke out at the home located on Gainsborough Road, near Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road, on Jan. 29 at around 4:30 a.m.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing from the roof of the home as several fire trucks arrived on scene.

Four people were pronounced dead after being removed from the residence. Two other people who were inside the home at the time the fire broke out managed to escape and sustained various injuries.

The four people killed in the blaze have been identified by friends and neighbours as Jana Jansons, her grandson Kai Jansons, Matthew Zdybal, and Amanda Freimanis.

In the days after the fire broke out, investigators remained on scene working to determine the cause of the deadly blaze and find out if any working smoke alarms were inside the home.

No updates on the cause of the fire have been released thus far.