Officers say teen fired at them as group fled from Toronto police

    Toronto police have charged four teenagers after a weapon was allegedly fired towards officers as a group fled.

    It happened late Thursday night, at around 11:30 p.m., in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, west of Driftwood Avenue.

    Officers said they were conducting a safety patrol at the time, when they saw four “unfamiliar” teenagers with their faces covered and hoods up.

    When police approached them, the teens allegedly ran and one of them shot a gun towards officers, police said.

    Police ran after them and eventually caught up, and all four teens were arrested. Police noted that the teens do not live in the area.

    During the arrest, police said, officers found two loaded firearms and a quantity of illegal drugs.

    Three 17-year-old males and one 16-year-old male each face a list of charges, including recklessly discharging a restricted firearm, using a firearm carelessly, possession of restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence, and possession for the purpose of a schedule 1 substance.

    They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). 

