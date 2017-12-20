

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a commercial building housing a small marijuana grow-op in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood.

The fire, which broke out inside a unit of a commercial industrial building on Barbados Boulevard, near Eglington Avenue and McCowan Road, was first reported at around 1:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they located the fire at a vacant unit that was housing a couple of hundred marijuana plants, police told CP24.

The fire was discovered in the roof of the building and police say the main body of the blaze has been knocked down.

Foam and water was applied to adjacent units to keep the fire from spreading.

No one was inside the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Police say the cause of the fire has not been determined but investigators consider the blaze to be “suspicious.”

No arrests have been made.