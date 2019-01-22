Officers investigating 'suspicious' fire that damaged 3 vehicles in Scarborough
Police are investigating a 'suspicious' fire in Scarborough.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 5:43AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 22, 2019 6:08AM EST
Police say a fire that ignited three vehicles in a gated area in Scarborough this morning is being investigated as “suspicious.”
The fire broke out near Brimley Road and Sheppard Avenue East at around 1:30 a.m.
Three cars caught fire in a parking lot in the area and the cause of the fire is not known.
Officers are currently investigating.