

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's police watchdog says no charges are warranted in the case of two officers who pursued a car that ended up crashing, claiming the lives of two teens.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Oct. 5, 2017, when Waterloo Regional Police were investigating a suspected abduction.

The SIU says police began pursuing a stolen red Pontiac in Cambridge, Ont., which didn't stop when officers tried to pull it over.

The agency says the Pontiac crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a truck in Hamilton, killing both occupants -- 15-year-old Nathan Wehrle and his girlfriend, 16-year-old Taryn Hewitt.

The SIU says Wehrle was driving the car and lost control going around a curve at a high speed.

SIU director Tony Loparco says there's no evidence that the officers involved in the chase were responsible for the crash.