

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A Peel Regional Police officer and two people in custody have been taken to hospital after a police vehicle responding to a break-and-enter at a Mississauga mall collided with a Porsche.

Police received a call from a bystander about a break-and-enter at Holt Renfrew at Square One Shopping Centre at around 3:40 a.m.

Police responded and one of the cruisers was involved in a collision with the Porsche Macan outside the store. Images form the scene showed the damaged vehicle sitting on the sidewalk in front of the store.

Two people were arrested and taken to hospital with unknown injuries. A Peel officer was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police confirmed to CP24 that the Porsche involved in the collision was stolen.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit said Thursday morning that they are looking into the incident. The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

- - With a report by CP24 Reporter Cam Woolley