Officer seriously injured after stolen taxi crashed into police cruiser in Pickering

Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv

Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

