

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The York Regional Police Service says they are sorry after a police officer told a number of Catholic high school students that smoking marijuana leads to lower testosterone and growth of male mammary areas.

Police attended a drug awareness panel at the York Catholic District School Board headquarters in Aurora on Feb. 16 where they addressed the health impact of marijuana use.

According to one media report, an officer reportedly told children that “there are studies that marijuana lowers your testosterone.”

“We call it ‘doobies make boobies,’ we are finding that 60 per cent of 14-year-olds are developing ‘boobies’,” he told students at the panel.

A police spokesperson told CP24 they wanted to “own up to” their mistake, saying that the officer “misspoke.”