

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been taken to hospital, including a police officer, following a shooting in the Bendale area.

It happened in the near Midland Avenue and Midwest Road at around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, Toronto police said.

A man and a police officer were both been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, Toronto police said. There was no word on the extent of the injuries to either party.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate. The SIU is an arm’s length organization brought in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

An SIU spokesperson could not immediately provide any further details about the incident.

The intersection of Midland Avenue and Midwest Road has been closed for the investigation.