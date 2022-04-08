Off-duty Toronto police officer charged with assault after allegedly striking a woman

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly struck a woman during a dispute on Thursday in the city’s Junction neighbourhood.

According to a release issued Friday, Toronto police responded to a call in the area of Dundas and Keele streets just after 5 a.m. for reports of an assault.

Police said a 39–year-old man, later identified as Toronto police Constable Sameer Kara, was involved in a dispute with a woman, in which it is alleged he hit her.

No one was taken to hospital.

Toronto police arrested Kara and charged him with one count of assault.

According to TPS, Kara, who has served on the force for 13 years, was off-duty at the time of the incident and has been suspended with pay.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.