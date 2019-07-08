

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say that an off-duty officer is facing an impaired driving charge.

In a news release issued by police on Monday, investigators said that an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Clearmeadow Boulevard in Newmarket around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the stopped vehicle, who has been identified by police as Const. Ryan Harrison, was asked to provide a breath sample. Investigators said that the test “registered a fail.”

Harrison was taken into custody and has been charged with driving with a blood-alcohol level of over 80 mg.

According to the release, the 35-year-old from Newmarket has been a member of the force since 2004. Harrison previously worked in the Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit and has been on a leave of absence since November 2018.

“York Regional Police is committed to transparency and is accountable to our community,” said York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe. “When we charge a member with a criminal offence, that information is released to our community as part of that commitment.”

The charge has not been tested in court.