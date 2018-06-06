

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A private tutor in Oakville is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents involving children.

Halton Regional Police say the female suspect worked as a private home tutor and was contracted by a home-tutoring business called Beyond the Classroom. The suspect was employed by the District School Board of Niagara as a secondary school teacher.

The accused was also employed by Appleby College in Oakville as a camp counsellor.

Police say the charges are related “only to the accused’s role as a private home tutor” and say the alleged offences took place between May 2018 and June 2018.

Oakville-resident Danielle Speck, 24, is being charged with two counts of both sexual assault and sexual interference.