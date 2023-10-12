Toronto

    • Oakville firefighter charged with assault following on-duty altercation with two EMS staff

    An Oakville firefighter has been charged with assault following an on-duty altercation with two paramedics, police say.

    The incident happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.

    Police say that both Halton EMS and Oakville Fire had responded to a call at a hotel room in Oakville when an altercation took place between a member of the fire department and two Halton EMS staff.

    Police were contacted following the assault and conducted an investigation.

    On Tuesday a suspect identified as 52-year-old Oakville resident Brett Eyers was arrested and charged with two counts of assault.

    He has since been released from custody pending a court date in Milton.

    According to Ontario’s Sunshine List, a Brett Eyers holds the rank of captain with the Oakville Fire Department.

    Police continue to investigate the alleged assault and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

