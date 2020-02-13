TORONTO -- An Oakville, Ont. doctor, who was initially apprehended by officials three months ago, is now accused of sexually assaulting another female patient.

An investigation into the conduct of Dr. Clarence Clottey was launched after an adult female victim told investigators she was sexually assaulted in 2014.

At the time, the victim told police she was a patient of Clottey at Bristol Family Physicians, located in the area of Dundas Street West and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Officers confirmed Clottey had been charged in connection with the investigation on Nov. 28, 2019.

Police, at the time, noted that the 59-year-old was still a practising doctor and said they were concerned there may be additional victims.

On Thursday, investigators said Clottey is now facing an additional charge of sexual assault in connection with another adult female patient. Police said the assault occurred between 2013 and 2016, while Clottey was working at Bristol Family Physicians.

According to The Canadian Press, the College of Physicians and Surgeons has been investigating allegations that Clottey sexually abused seven female patients between 2012 and 2017, but has yet to make any conclusions on the matter.

There have been restrictions on Clottey’s practice since 2017, according to The Canadian Press, including that he not perform breast, pelvic or rectal exams on female patients.

Officers said they continue to believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators at 905-465-8984 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).