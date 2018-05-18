

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays dropped a 3-1 decision to the Oakland Athletics on Friday night to fall below the .500 mark for the first time since late March.

The Athletics pulled ahead with a pair of runs off Toronto starter Marco Estrada in the seventh inning.

Reliever Danny Coloumbe (1-1) worked 1 1/3 innings for the victory and Blake Treinen recorded the last four outs for his ninth save.

Dustin Fowler scored twice and had two of Oakland's nine hits as the Athletics improved to 5-3 on their 10-game road trip. Oakland (23-22) has won four of its last five games.

The slumping Blue Jays (22-23) have dropped six of eight and 11 of 16. Toronto has also lost 10 of its last 13 home games.

The Blue Jays were last below .500 on Mar. 31 when they opened the season with a 1-2 mark.

For the second straight night, Oakland's starter took himself out of the game due to injury. This time it was southpaw Brett Anderson, who left during the second-inning warmup with a left shoulder strain.

His replacement was Josh Lucas, who had been recalled shortly before the game. He coolly struck out five of the first six batters he faced.

Fowler took Estrada (2-4) deep in the third inning for the first home run of his big-league career.

Lucas worked into the fifth inning, leaving after giving up an RBI single to Gio Urshela. Luke Maile, who had hustled into second base on a flare into left field, scored to make it 1-1.

Estrada was a strike away from getting out of the seventh inning unscathed. Instead Chad Pinder, Fowler and Josh Phegley hit consecutive doubles to push two runs across.

Toronto threatened in the eighth as Justin Smoak walked and Yangervis Solarte hit a two-out single. But Treinen came on and struck out Kevin Pillar before getting the Blue Jays in order in the ninth.

Announced attendance was 21,703 with the roof closed at Rogers Centre. The game took two hours 55 minutes to play.

Notes: The Blue Jays placed left-hander Jaime Garcia on the 10-day disabled list before the game due to left shoulder inflammation and recalled right-hander Deck McGuire from triple-A Buffalo. ... The Athletics placed pitcher Andrew Triggs on the 10-day DL with right arm nerve irritation. He lasted 2 1/3 innings Thursday before taking himself out of the game. ... Russell Martin played third base for the Blue Jays with Maile behind the plate. Josh Donaldson was the designated hitter. .. Toronto right-hander Sam Gaviglio (1-0, 2.08 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday afternoon against southpaw Sean Manaea (5-4, 2.35).