Numerous road closures in place for Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Drivers should avoid the downtown core this weekend as several roads will be off limits due to the Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

The closures will get underway on Saturday for the pre-event set-up at the finish line area.

Starting at 7 a.m. that day, the following streets will be fully closed:

Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West, Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street, Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street, James Street from Albert Street to Queen Street West, and Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street. They are all set to reopen on Sunday at 9 p.m.

From 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Lake Shore Boulevard will be fully closed in both directions from Windermere Avenue to Bathurst Street, except for the eastbound curb lane on Lake Shore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive to allow access to the Boulevard Club. During the closure, HMCS York, Coronation Park, and Ontario Place to the Royal Canadian Legion can be accessed from Stadium Road.

Several on and off ramps to the Gardiner Expressway will also be closed starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday until about 1:30 p.m. for the race.

A full list of the affected roads can be viewed here.

The TTC is also diverting a number of surface routes to accommodate the marathon, including the 19 Bay bus route on Saturday starting at 7 a.m. between Dundas and Queen streets.

On Sunday, the following TTC routes will be diverted: 19 Bay, 64 Main, 65 Parliament, 72 Pape, 75 Sherbourne, 80 Queensway, 83 Jones, 92 Woodbine South, 94 Wellesley,

121 Esplanade-River, 202 Cherry Beach, 300 Bloor-Danforth Night Bus, 307 Bathurst Night Bus, 320 Yonge Night Bus, 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, 505 Dundas, 506 Carlton, 509 Harbourfront, 510 Spadina, and 511 Bathurst.

More details about can also be found online.