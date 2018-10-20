

Web staff, CTV News Toronto





About 25,000 runners will take over the streets for the annual Scotiabank Waterfront Marathon on Sunday.

Multiple road closures will go into effect on Saturday as preparations for the big race begin and then a longer list of road closures will be in place on Sunday morning for the race itself.

Here is a full list:

Beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. (will reopen Sunday at 8 p.m.)

Bay Street will be closed in both directions from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West

Hagerman Street will be closed in both directions from Bay Street to Elizabeth Street

Elizabeth Street will be closed in both directions from Hagerman Street to Dundas Street West

Albert Street will be closed in both directions from Bay Street to James Street

James Street will be closed in both directions from Queen Street West to Albert Street

Sunday’s closures

4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

University Avenue will be closed in both directions from Dundas Street West to King Street West

Armoury Street will be closed in both directions from Centre Avenue to Chestnut Street

4 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bay Street will be closed in both directions from Queen Street to Lake Shore Boulevard

Queen Street will be closed in both directions from University Avenue to Yonge Street

5 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Windermere Avenue to Bathurst Street

6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Bathurst Street to Don Roadway

Harbour Street will be closed in both directions from York Street to Bay Street

Bay Street will be closed in both directions from Lake Shore Boulevard to Queens Quay

6 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of Front Street will be closed from York Street to Jarvis Street

Wellington Street will be closed in both directions from Church Street to Bay Street

Church Street will be closed in both directions from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street

Richmond Street from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street

Adelaide Street from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street

7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Queens Quay West will be closed in both directions from Bay Street to Parliament Street

Cherry Street will be closed in both directions from Lake Shore Boulevard to Mill Street

Mill Street will be closed in both directions from Cherry Street to Bayview Avenue

Bayview Avenue will be closed in both directions from Mill Street to River Street

8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

University Avenue / Queens Park Crescent will be closed in both directions from Dundas Street to Bloor Street

Bloor Street will be closed in both directions from Queens Park Crescent / Avenue Road to Bathurst Street

Bathurst Street will be closed in both directions from Bloor Street to Lake Shore Boulevard

Fort York Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Bathurst Street to Lake Shore Boulevard

8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.