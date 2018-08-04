

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Several people have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Newmarket, police say.

It happened on Davis Drive somewhere between Jane and Keele streets at around 7:15 a.m.

Members of the York Regional Police major collisions investigation unit are headed to the scene.

Davis Drive is currently closed between Jane and Keele streets.

Police say that the closure will remain in effect for “a long time.”