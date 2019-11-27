KINGSTON -- Police say there are multiple fatalities after a small plane crashed in Kingston on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Creekford Road and Bayridge Drive, south of Highway 401 and Gardiners Road, for reports of a plane crash.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the aircraft is a Piper PA-32.

The agency is sending a team of investigators on Thursday morning to gather information.

Police said there are no concerns for public safety.

OPP East are also on the scene to assist with the investigation.

More to come.