

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The national statistics offices says legalizing cannabis doesn't seem to have much changed how many people use the drug.

Figures released this morning from Statistics Canada show about 4.6 million people, or 15 per cent of Canadians over age 15, reported using cannabis in the last three months.

Statistics Canada says that nearly one in five Canadians, or 19 per cent, believe they will use cannabis in the next three months -- a higher figure than those who reported current use.

Nearly half of Canadian who reported using cannabis said they did so for non-medical reasons, while one-quarter say they used it for medicinal purposes.

The national cannabis survey also shows that non-medical cannabis users were less likely to buy cannabis legally, with only 26 per cent saying they bought it from authorized retailers or online producers.

The statistics agency reports that 42 per cent of non-medical users say they obtained cannabis illegally, such as through drug dealers, compassion clubs, unlicensed dispensaries or storefronts, and unlicensed websites.