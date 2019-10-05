

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Toronto is set to transform into a massive art installation Saturday night as more than 300 artists and nearly 90 art projects take over the city.

The theme for this year’s all-night event, which started back in 2006, is “Continuum” and will feature installations that respond to the “interconnected and often contradictory paradoxes of life in the changing city.”

Running from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, visitors of the largest contemporary art event in North America will be able to see exhibits in downtown Toronto all the way to the Scarborough Civic Centre.

Here’s what you need to know:

Highlights

Lunar Garden

Daniel Arsham’s “Lunar Garden” will feature the largest Japanese-inspired garden the artist has ever created. Visitors of the exhibit are invited to “Zen-out” by the light of a 30-foot light orb resembling the moon.

Peace to the Past, Reach for the Future

The Toronto Raptors and 2019 NBA champions are being featured at this year’s exhibition. Artists Essma Mohamoud and Bryan Espiritu have created an 18-foot sculpture to celebrate the team’s 25th anniversary and championship win.

Raptors x Nuit Blanche



Date: October 5, 2019



Time: Sunset to Sunrise – 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.



Location: Queen St W. & Bay St. pic.twitter.com/NmeweQ4Dbh — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 4, 2019

Kaleidoscope: A Social Media Trinity

Billed as an “Instagrammable kaleidoscopic art installation”, visitors of Alejandro Figueroa’s installation are invited to step inside this human-sized kaleidoscope which features a live feed of projections from social media.

ReConnected STC

Mark “Kurupt” Stoddart’s “ReConnected STC” highlights the contributions of people raised in Scarborough and its surrounding communities. Located in the bridge between Scarborough Town Centre and RT station, the project aims to educate visitors and celebrate the achievements of the region’s pioneers and rising stars.

On Thin Ice

Serving as a stark reminder of the effects of climate change, a 25-foot high shard of “cracked ice” will be on display at Yonge Dundas Square. Ghost Atelier’s massive project hopes to show the connection between the diminishing ice caps and the “narrowing future of humankind.”

Getting around

The TTC is extending all-night service to the subway on all three lines to accommodate the event.

Access to line 3 Scarborough will be free from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Several roads will be closed as a result of tonight’s events including:

Bay Street between Dundas Street West and Adelaide Street West until 12 p.m. Sunday.

Queen Street West between Yonge Street and University Avenue until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Fort York Boulevard between Ianuzzi Street and Fleet Street until 12 p.m. Sunday.

Additional roads will be closed until 2 p.m. Sunday including:

Bay Street between Richmond Street West and Queen Street West.

Yonge-Dundas Square between Yonge Street and O’Keefe Lane.

Fort York Boulevard between Angelique Street and Fleet Street.

Event centres

Four Nuit Blanche’s event centres will be located throughout the city for visitor convenience.

Each centre will house maps, food vendors, washrooms and first-aid services provided by Toronto Paramedic Services.

The centres will be located at Nathan Phillips Square, Yonge-Dundas Square, the Fort York Visitor Centre and the Scarborough Civic Centre.