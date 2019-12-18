TORONTO -- One northbound lane of the Don Valley Parkway will be closed Wednesday night due to a broken waterman, city official say.

Traffic will be impacted between Queen and Dundas streets and officials say there is no timeline for how long the closure will last.

The Queen Street on-ramp will also be closed.

According to Hakeem Muhammed, a senior strategic communications coordinator with the City of Toronto, the 132-year-old watermain was on Davies Avenue and the water spilled over to the DVP.

Muhammed said crews will be working around the clock to repair the damage.

Muhammed said that the city will have a better idea of where the waterman break occurred and how long it will take to fix around 9 p.m.