

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A North York math tutor is facing charges after a 17-year-old girl told police she was sexually assaulted on “numerous occasions” during her lessons.

Toronto police say the alleged incidents occurred while the teen was taking math lessons near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West between August and December of 2017.

On Sunday, police arrested a 47-year-old man.

The suspect, identified as Xingji Piao, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

Investigators believe the suspect had “regular access” to minors while he was working as a tutor.

Anyone who has information related to the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.